Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE:CLR opened at $36.52 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071 in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

