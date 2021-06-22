Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ovintiv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

