Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.00. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.