Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Brenntag stock opened at €78.90 ($92.82) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.00. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

