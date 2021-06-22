Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

LON VOD opened at GBX 129.46 ($1.69) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.18 billion and a PE ratio of 431.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

