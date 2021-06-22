Analyzing Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 0 11 17 0 2.61

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus target price of $432.84, suggesting a potential downside of 5.79%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Cuentas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 51.37 -$8.10 million N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza $4.12 billion 4.33 $491.30 million $12.01 38.26

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09% Domino’s Pizza 11.53% -14.49% 29.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 17,600 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.