$465.10 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report $465.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.10 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

NYSE:NBR opened at $122.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.