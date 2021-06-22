Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,172,073 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 904,897 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8,724.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 877,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 478,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.