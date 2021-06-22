Morgan Stanley Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $17.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $23,045,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

