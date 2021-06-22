Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Katapult stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.
Katapult Company Profile
