Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.