Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Buy”

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the period. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

