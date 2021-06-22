First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Shares Down 2.4%

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.64. 199,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 321,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on First High-School Education Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.