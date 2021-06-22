FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 9.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,076,000 after acquiring an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

