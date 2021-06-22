Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

