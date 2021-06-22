Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

