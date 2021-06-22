Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,546 shares of company stock worth $241,190. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

