Burcon NutraScience (BU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BU opened at C$3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$395.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3,690.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.37. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for use in sports nutrition beverages, dairy alternative yogurts and cheeses, powdered beverage mixes, coffee creamers, and other foods and nutritional products; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

