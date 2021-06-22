NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $667.37.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $737.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a one year low of $356.00 and a one year high of $775.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

