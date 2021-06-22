Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RSSS stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

