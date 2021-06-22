Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
RSSS stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 million, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.
In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.