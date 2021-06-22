Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $148.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of YY opened at $65.60 on Friday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.79.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.