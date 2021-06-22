Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.93.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $918.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 384,044 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,646,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 148.9% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,346 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.