AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$25.83 and last traded at C$25.80, with a volume of 49235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.50.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

