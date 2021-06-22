Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $79.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after buying an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

