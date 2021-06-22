Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Immatics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

A number of analysts have commented on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

