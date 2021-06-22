Head-To-Head Survey: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and Arkema’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 2.38 N/A N/A N/A Arkema $9.01 billion 1.07 $379.24 million $5.83 21.63

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Risk and Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent N/A N/A N/A Arkema 4.69% 8.47% 4.23%

Dividends

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Arkema pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CyberAgent and Arkema, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arkema 1 7 5 0 2.31

Summary

Arkema beats CyberAgent on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, and specialty acrylates. It offers adhesive solutions used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tile and flooring adhesives, and waterproofing systems, as well as in automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets; advanced materials used in the automotive and transportation, oil and gas, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, animal nutrition, and water treatment; coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, paper, superabsorbents, water treatment, oil and gas extraction, 3D printing, and electronics applications; and industrial intermediate chemicals for the construction, production of refrigeration and air conditioning, automotive, and water treatment applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

