FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Stock analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.95) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

PRTK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $166,665.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

