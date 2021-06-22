Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.