Switch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,026 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,844 call options.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

