Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €152.62 ($179.55).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €147.90 ($174.00) on Friday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

