BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BHP Group to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,038.50 ($26.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,184.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.