Stifel Nicolaus Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $567.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.