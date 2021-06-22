Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.