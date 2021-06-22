Methode Electronics (MEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEI opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.