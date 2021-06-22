Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.27 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

