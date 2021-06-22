Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REGI. Cowen began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

REGI stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

