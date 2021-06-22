Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $40.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.43. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.