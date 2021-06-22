James Barham Acquires 7,237 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

Shares of PCIP stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.12. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

