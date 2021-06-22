James Barham Acquires 7,237 Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).
Shares of PCIP stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £55.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.12. PCI-PAL PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.63 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.50 ($1.59).
