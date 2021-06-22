Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) PT Set at €150.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €140.29 ($165.04).

Shares of EPA:ML opened at €137.60 ($161.88) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €125.54. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

