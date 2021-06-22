iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

