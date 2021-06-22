Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Christopher Kay Buys 8,574 Shares of Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) insider Christopher Kay bought 8,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £30,009 ($39,206.95).

LON:SPEC opened at GBX 353 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 382.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 5.52. Inspecs Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 167.60 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The company has a market capitalization of £358.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27.

About Inspecs Group

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

