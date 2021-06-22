Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut by Analyst

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Honest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Honest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

HNST stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The Honest has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

