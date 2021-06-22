Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNC. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

