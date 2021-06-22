Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.