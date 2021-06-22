Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.20. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78.

In other news, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 715,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,160,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,660,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,850,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

