Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PFSI stock opened at $63.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

