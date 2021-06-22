Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $138.31 and last traded at $139.08. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.24.

DOGEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.