Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 2.4%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.58 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 278,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 865,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.73 ($0.40).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Circassia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.
The stock has a market cap of £125.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)
Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.
