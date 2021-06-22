Zealium Market Cap Tops $34,782.69 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Zealium has a market capitalization of $34,782.69 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00359514 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,509,690 coins and its circulating supply is 16,509,690 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

