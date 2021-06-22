DeHive Trading Down 31.4% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $324,772.22 and approximately $387,779.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeHive has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00118384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00148661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,882.15 or 0.99890757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

