MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Cap of $30.14 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. #MetaHash has a market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00050105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00118384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00148661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,882.15 or 0.99890757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002675 BTC.

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,792,571,529 coins and its circulating supply is 2,622,960,560 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

