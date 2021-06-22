NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Shares Down 3.1%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 148,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,584,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoVibronix in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 73,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NanoVibronix by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.